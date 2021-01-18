Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 12/2021 issued on 18 January 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 15 and 17 January, the SMM recorded 83 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 184 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 15 and 17 January, the Mission recorded eight ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to, maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed a calm situation in south and south-east Kherson region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.