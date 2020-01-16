OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 12/2020 issued on 16 January 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 15 January 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Zaichenko, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines, most of which were in a non-government-controlled area in Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate maintenance and repairs to critical civilian water infrastructure.