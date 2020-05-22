OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 121/2020 issued on 22 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

It saw anti-tank mines, including some for the first time, near Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.