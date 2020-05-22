Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 121/2020 issued on 22 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

  • It saw anti-tank mines, including some for the first time, near Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

