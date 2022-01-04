Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 1/2022 issued on 4 January 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Between the evenings of 30 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, the SMM recorded 399 ceasefire violations, including 25 explosions, in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Between the evenings of 30 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, the Mission recorded 44 ceasefire violations, including 23 explosions, in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Members of the armed formations denied and delayed the Mission’s passage near Zolote, Molodizhne and Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited three border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles encountered instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

Related Content