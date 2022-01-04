OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 1/2022 issued on 4 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Between the evenings of 30 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, the SMM recorded 399 ceasefire violations, including 25 explosions, in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 30 December 2021 and 3 January 2022, the Mission recorded 44 ceasefire violations, including 23 explosions, in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.

Members of the armed formations denied and delayed the Mission’s passage near Zolote, Molodizhne and Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited three border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.