Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 120/2021 issued on 27 May 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 63 ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 347 ceasefire violations, including 134 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of two men injured due to the detonation of an explosive object near non-government-controlled Mykolaivka, Luhansk region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Novotroitske, Donetsk region.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations in areas close to the latter two disengagement areas.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference and its long-range UAV flight was cancelled due to dual GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by jamming.*

Related Content