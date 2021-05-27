OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 120/2021 issued on 27 May 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 26 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 63 ceasefire violations, including 16 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 347 ceasefire violations, including 134 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of two men injured due to the detonation of an explosive object near non-government-controlled Mykolaivka, Luhansk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Novotroitske, Donetsk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations in areas close to the latter two disengagement areas.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.