Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 120/2021 issued on 26 May 2021

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 76 ceasefire violations, including 22 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 214 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 49 ceasefire violations, including 37 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 51 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to the detonation of an unidentified explosive object in government-controlled Kreminna, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission saw damage to two inhabited houses in government-controlled Hranitne and Pisky, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations in areas close to the latter two disengagement areas.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored the security situation in southern Kherson region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

