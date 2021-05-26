OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 120/2021 issued on 26 May 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 76 ceasefire violations, including 22 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 214 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 49 ceasefire violations, including 37 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 51 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured due to the detonation of an unidentified explosive object in government-controlled Kreminna, Luhansk region.

The Mission saw damage to two inhabited houses in government-controlled Hranitne and Pisky, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations in areas close to the latter two disengagement areas.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored the security situation in southern Kherson region.