Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 120/2020 issued on 21 May 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 20 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of a woman hit by a bullet at a bus stop in Olenivka, Donetsk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, it recorded ceasefire violations and spotted ongoing excavation and construction works to former positions of the armed formations.
- The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region.*