OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 1/2020 issued on 3 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 30 and 31 December 2019, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Between the evenings of 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Between the evenings of 1 and 2 January 2020, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas in the southern outskirts of non-government-controlled Luhansk city.

The SMM continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

It saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The Mission saw anti-tank mines, including some for the first time, near nongovernment-controlled Pikuzy and government-controlled Vodiane.