03 Jan 2020

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 1/2020 issued on 3 January 2020

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.33 MB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 30 and 31 December 2019, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Between the evenings of 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • Between the evenings of 1 and 2 January 2020, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas in the southern outskirts of non-government-controlled Luhansk city.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • It saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

  • The Mission saw anti-tank mines, including some for the first time, near nongovernment-controlled Pikuzy and government-controlled Vodiane.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints and at a weapons storage site of the armed formations in Donetsk region, as well as near border crossing points in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.* • In Kyiv, Lviv and Dnipro, the SMM monitored peaceful gatherings related to Stepan Bandera.

