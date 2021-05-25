Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 119/2021 issued on 25 May 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 24 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 214 ceasefire violations, including 31 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 134 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 51 ceasefire violations, including 31 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 120 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM saw damage to houses, five of which are inhabited, in government-controlled Marinka and the Trudivski area of non-government-controlled Donetsk city's Petrovskyi District, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations in the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*