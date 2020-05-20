Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 119/2020 issued on 20 May 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted recent damage and craters due to shelling at and near a non-operational water treatment plant close to non-government-controlled Betmanove, Donetsk region.

  • Members of the armed formations denied the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.*

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. SMM UAVs spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, including during night hours.

  • The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

  • An SMM mid-range UAV spotted for the first time 80 anti-tank mines near government-controlled Novhorodske, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

Related Content