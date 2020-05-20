OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 119/2020 issued on 20 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) spotted recent damage and craters due to shelling at and near a non-operational water treatment plant close to non-government-controlled Betmanove, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations denied the Mission passage at a checkpoint along an official crossing route in Luhansk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. SMM UAVs spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, including during night hours.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

An SMM mid-range UAV spotted for the first time 80 anti-tank mines near government-controlled Novhorodske, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.