Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 118/2021 issued on 24 May 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 21 and 23 May, the SMM recorded 601 ceasefire violations, including 323 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 197 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 21 and 23 May, the Mission recorded 235 ceasefire violations, including 154 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 337 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM lost spatial control of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near non-government-controlled Vesela Hora, Luhansk region and Nova Marivka, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Kreminets, Donetsk region. Its UAVs experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.