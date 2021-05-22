Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 117/2021 issued on 22 May 2021

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 197 ceasefire violations, including 128 explosions.
    In the previous reporting period, it recorded 815 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 337 ceasefire violations, including 308 explosions.
    In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded four ceasefire violations assessed as inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point near Voznesenivka and at the Chervona Mohyla railway station in Voznesenivka, in Luhansk region and at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Novoazovsk, in southern Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

