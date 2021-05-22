OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 117/2021 issued on 22 May 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 197 ceasefire violations, including 128 explosions.

In the previous reporting period, it recorded 815 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 337 ceasefire violations, including 308 explosions.

In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded four ceasefire violations assessed as inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored a gathering in Kyiv.