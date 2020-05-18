OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 117/2020 issued on 18 May 2020

Summary

• Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 15 and 16 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• Between the evenings of 16 and 17 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

• Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at two SMM unmanned aerial vehicles – once over areas near non-government-controlled Komisarivka, Luhansk region and once near non-government-controlled Styla, Donetsk region.

• The SMM followed up on reports of a woman injured by the explosion of a mine near Novotroitske, Donetsk region.

• The SMM saw damage to a residential house in Berezivske, Luhansk region.

• Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.* • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and observed persons inside the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.

• The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.