OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 116/2021 issued on 21 May 2021

Summary

• In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 815 ceasefire violations, including 13 explosions. 774 of these ceasefire violations were assessed as a live-fire exercise near non-governmentcontrolled Sofiivka (formerly Karlo-Marksove). In the previous reporting period, it recorded 118 ceasefire violations in the region.

• In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation; an undetermined explosion. In the previous reporting period, it also recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

• The SMM followed up on reports of a woman injured due to the detonation of an unidentified explosive object in a non-government-controlled area of Zaitseve, Donetsk region.

• An explosion occurred close to an SMM patrol near government-controlled Avdiivka,

Donetsk region.

• The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entryexit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including again at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.*