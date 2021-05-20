Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 115/2021 issued on 20 May 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 118 ceasefire violations, including 92 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 196 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded one ceasefire violation; an undetermined explosion. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 37 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region, and in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM followed up on reports of an incident at a church in Zabolottia, in Rivne region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Bezimenne and Zaichenko, southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced instances of GPS signal interference.