Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 115/2020 issued on 15 May 2020
Attachments
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission saw for the first time unexploded ordnance and remnants of ammunition near road T-0504 between Popasna and Molodizhne, Luhansk region.
- The Mission monitored and facilitated adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including to water pipelines and a power substation in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.