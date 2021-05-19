Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 114/2021 issued on 19 May 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 196 ceasefire violations, including 67 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 52 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 37 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 50 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a boy who died due to a mine explosion near Slovianoserbsk, Luhansk region and a man and a boy injured due to shelling in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

  • The SMM saw damage to a building and an inhabited house in Donetsk city.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as targeting three SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near Hranitne and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region and Dachne, Luhansk region.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded a ceasefire violation inside the latter area.

  • The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region and in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Huselshchykove, in southern Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point and a railway station near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk) in Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

