OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 114/2021 issued on 19 May 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 196 ceasefire violations, including 67 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 52 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 37 ceasefire violations, including eight explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 50 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a boy who died due to a mine explosion near Slovianoserbsk, Luhansk region and a man and a boy injured due to shelling in non-government-controlled Donetsk city.

The SMM saw damage to a building and an inhabited house in Donetsk city.

Small-arms fire was assessed as targeting three SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near Hranitne and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region and Dachne, Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded a ceasefire violation inside the latter area.

The Mission observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region and in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.