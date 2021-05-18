Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 113/2021 issued on 18 May 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 19 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 52 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 723 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 50 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 116 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of a man who died due to shelling on 8 May in the Trudivski area of non-government-controlled Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi District.
- An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was damaged in an emergency landing due to dual GPS signal interference.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. SMM long-range UAVs spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk region.
- An SMM long-range UAV spotted a cargo train travelling north-west during daytime in an area adjacent to the border with the Russian Federation, in Donetsk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Bezimenne, Zaichenko and Nova Marivka, all in southern Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.