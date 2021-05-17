OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 112/2021 issued on 17 May 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 14 and 16 May, the SMM recorded 1,173 ceasefire violations, including 53 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 197 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 14 and 16 May, the Mission recorded 192 ceasefire violations, including 67 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 74 ceasefire violations in the region.

A man was injured due to undetermined explosive objects in Dovhe and a girl was injured due to gunfire in Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and SMM unmanned-aerial vehicles spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.