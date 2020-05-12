OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 112/2020 issued on 12 May 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles flying near government-controlled Novoluhanske, Donetsk region and non-government-controlled Krynychne, Luhansk region.* - The Mission followed up on reports of a woman and a girl injured by shelling in non-government-controlled Sakhanka, Donetsk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the Mission passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.* - The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near government-controlled Krasnohorivka and non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, as well as a piece of unexploded ordnance near non-government-controlled Debaltseve, all in Donetsk region.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.