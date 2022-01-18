Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 11/2022 issued on 18 January 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 232 ceasefire violations, including 11 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 113 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded two ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 144 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure. It recorded four ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the time of the transfer of DFS workers between Yasynuvata and the station.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission observed gatherings in Kyiv.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region.