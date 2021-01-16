Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 11/2021 issued on 16 January 2021

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 184 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it also recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle in non-government-controlled Donetsk city’s Budonivskyi district.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the assessment and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

Related Content