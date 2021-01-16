OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 11/2021 issued on 16 January 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 184 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 49 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it also recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle in non-government-controlled Donetsk city’s Budonivskyi district.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the assessment and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.