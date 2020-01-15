OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 11/2020 issued on 15 January 2020
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 15 Jan 2020 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- A boy and a man were injured due to the detonation of explosive devices in Miusynsk and Zalizne.
The SMM saw an anti-aircraft gun being fired while near non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Shymshynivka, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate maintenance of critical civilian water infrastructure.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko and at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Izvaryne.*