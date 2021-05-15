OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 111/2021 issued on 15 May 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 197 ceasefire violations, including 92 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 208 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 74 ceasefire violations, including 49 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 332 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM saw fresh damage to and near four houses (of which three inhabited) near Marinka, Donetsk region. Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mid-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Chermalyk. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Its UAVs spotted people inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Horlivka, Donetsk region and at a border crossing point near non-government-controlled Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*