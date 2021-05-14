Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 110/2021 issued on 14 May 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 208 ceasefire violations, including 99 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 54 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 332 ceasefire violations, including 39 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 70 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of injuries to a man due to the explosion of an undetermined object in Novoselivka Druha, Donetsk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle close to the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It heard ceasefire violations inside the area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at school in non-government-controlled Zolote-5/Mykhailivka. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.