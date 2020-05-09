Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 110/2020 issued on 9 May 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Armed members of the armed formations stopped an SMM patrol in Horlivka, Donetsk region, and prevented its departure for almost three hours.*
- The SMM followed up on reports of four children who sustained injuries due to shelling in non-government-controlled Sakhanka and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.
- The SMM saw damage caused by shelling to houses and fresh craters nearby in non-government-controlled Syhnalne, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- An SMM unmanned aerial vehicle spotted for the first time 50 anti-tank mines near government-controlled Lebedynske, Donetsk region.
- The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted; members of the armed formations denied the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*