Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 109/2021 issued on 13 May 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 54 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 112 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 70 ceasefire violations, including three explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM observed anti-tank mines, some for the first time, near Luhanske and Lozove, and in Donetsk city, Donetsk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.