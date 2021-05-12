OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 108/2021 issued on 12 May 2021

**Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 112 ceasefire violations, including 66 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 200 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of injuries to a man due to the detonation of an explosive device in Orikhove-Donetske, Luhansk region.

The Mission saw fresh damage assessed as caused by shelling to residential houses in the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi District.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.