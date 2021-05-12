Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 108/2021 issued on 12 May 2021

**Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 112 ceasefire violations, including 66 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 200 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of injuries to a man due to the detonation of an explosive device in Orikhove-Donetske, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission saw fresh damage assessed as caused by shelling to residential houses in the Trudivski area of Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi District.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near government-controlled Bohdanivka, Donetsk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region. Its UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*

