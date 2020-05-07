OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 108/2020 issued on 7 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and observed persons inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

The SMM monitored and facilitated adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure in non-governmentcontrolled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.