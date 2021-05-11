OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 107/2021 issued on 11 May 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 200 ceasefire violations, including 128 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 108 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 17 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske and spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission monitored events commemorating Victory Day in Kyiv.