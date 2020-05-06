OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 107/2020 issued on 6 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, including a spike in areas west of Donetsk city, and fewer in Luhansk region.

An SMM patrol heard five explosions assessed as mortar rounds while positioned close to a checkpoint of the armed formations near Olenivka, Donetsk region.*

The SMM saw shelling damage to three residential houses in Oleksandrivka.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It monitored and facilitated adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region.

The SMM continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.