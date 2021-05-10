OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 106/2021 issued on 10 May 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 7 and 9 May the SMM recorded 163 ceasefire violations, including 105 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 663 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 7 and 9 May the Mission recorded 23 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 144 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of injuries to one man on 16 April at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and the death of another man on 4 May at a cemetery in Verkhnotoretske, both due to explosions of unknown objects.

The Mission saw fresh damage to a pumping station in Donetsk city’s Kyivskyi district and a functioning school in Donetsk city’s Trudivski area, and to a residential building in Zolote-5 Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission observed a military-style parade in non-government-controlled Donetsk city at which it saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored events commemorating Victory Day and Remembrance and Reconciliation Day throughout Ukraine.

The SMM monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.