Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 106/2021 issued on 10 May 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 7 and 9 May the SMM recorded 163 ceasefire violations, including 105 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 663 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 7 and 9 May the Mission recorded 23 ceasefire violations, including 15 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 144 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of injuries to one man on 16 April at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol and the death of another man on 4 May at a cemetery in Verkhnotoretske, both due to explosions of unknown objects.

  • The Mission saw fresh damage to a pumping station in Donetsk city’s Kyivskyi district and a functioning school in Donetsk city’s Trudivski area, and to a residential building in Zolote-5 Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission observed a military-style parade in non-government-controlled Donetsk city at which it saw weapons in violation of the withdrawal lines.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission monitored events commemorating Victory Day and Remembrance and Reconciliation Day throughout Ukraine.

  • The SMM monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Izvaryne, Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.

