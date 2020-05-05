OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 106/2020 issued on 5 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission saw damage from small-arms fire to a residential house in Yasynuvata and received information about civilians injured due to shelling in Oleksandrivka.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It monitored and facilitated adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

The SMM continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.