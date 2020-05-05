Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 106/2020 issued on 5 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 4 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission saw damage from small-arms fire to a residential house in Yasynuvata and received information about civilians injured due to shelling in Oleksandrivka.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It monitored and facilitated adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued following up on measures taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

