Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 105/2021 issued on 8 May 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 7 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 663 ceasefire violations, including 104 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 160 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 144 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. The majority of ceasefire violations were assessed as live-fire exercises inside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 27 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.