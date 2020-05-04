Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 105/2020 issued on 4 May 2020

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 1 and 2 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Between the evenings of 2 and 3 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • Explosions occurred near the SMM in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka and Sentianivka, Luhansk region.

  • Gunfire was assessed as aimed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles flying near Donetsk city and Popasna.

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission followed up on reports of a woman who was killed by gunfire in Spartak and saw damage to civilian properties in Holmivskyi.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Bessarabka and Novoazovsk.*

