OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 105/2020 issued on 4 May 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 1 and 2 May, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Between the evenings of 2 and 3 May, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Explosions occurred near the SMM in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka and Sentianivka, Luhansk region.

Gunfire was assessed as aimed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles flying near Donetsk city and Popasna.

In Donetsk region, the Mission followed up on reports of a woman who was killed by gunfire in Spartak and saw damage to civilian properties in Holmivskyi.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.