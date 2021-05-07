Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 104/2021 issued on 7 May 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 6 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 160 ceasefire violations, including 55 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 618 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 27 ceasefire violations, including 17 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 18 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission saw damage to residential houses in non-government-controlled Mineralne and Donetsk city's Kyivskyi district, Donetsk region.
- The SMM conducted a forced emergency landing of a long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near its base in government-controlled Stepanivka, due to dual GPS signal interference.*
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-UAV near government-controlled Lebedynske, Donetsk region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Zaichenko, in Khreshchatytske and Naberezhne, all in southern Donetsk region. SMM UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.*