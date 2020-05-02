OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 104/2020 issued on 2 May 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The Mission lost spatial control of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Vrubivka due to signal interference. It recovered the UAV with damage to its landing gear and propellers.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It observed persons near former military and military-type positions inside the disengagement area near Zolote and near military-type positions inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, all during evening hours.

The SMM saw self-propelled howitzers in violation of withdrawal lines firing from non-government-controlled areas to government-controlled areas of Luhansk region, as well as weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission saw for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Betmanove.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.