Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 104/2020 issued on 2 May 2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 1 May 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission lost spatial control of its mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near Vrubivka due to signal interference. It recovered the UAV with damage to its landing gear and propellers.

  • Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It observed persons near former military and military-type positions inside the disengagement area near Zolote and near military-type positions inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, all during evening hours.

  • The SMM saw self-propelled howitzers in violation of withdrawal lines firing from non-government-controlled areas to government-controlled areas of Luhansk region, as well as weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

  • The Mission saw for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Betmanove.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including at entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

Related Content