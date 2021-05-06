Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 103/2021 issued on 6 May 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 May 2021. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 618 ceasefire violations, including 266 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 217 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 18 ceasefire violations, including nine explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission corroborated reports of a 16-year-old boy injured due to a mine explosion on 6 April near non-government-controlled Slovianoserbsk, Luhansk region.
- The SMM observed damage to a hospital in government-controlled Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) near non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region and near non-government-controlled Smile, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the latter two areas.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoint of the armed formations near Staromykhailivka and near Kruta Balka in Donetsk region. The SMM UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.