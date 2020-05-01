OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 103/2020 issued on 1 May 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed damage to buildings, including a school, in Zolote5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations significantly delayed an SMM attempt to cross into government-controlled areas at a checkpoint in Donetsk region and continued to deny the SMM passage towards government-controlled areas at a checkpoint in Luhansk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The Mission monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs to and maintenance and construction of civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities.