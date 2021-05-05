Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 102/2021 issued on 5 May 2021

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 217 ceasefire violations, including 34 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 64 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 140 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM saw that the previously seen object that appears to be a camera had been relocated from the SMM’s camera mast at the Oktiabr mine to a separate mast nearby.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the latter two areas during daytime.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued to monitor the security situation in south-east Kherson region and observed an unchanged security situation.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Two SMM unmanned aerial vehicles experienced GPS signal interference.

