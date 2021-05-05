OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 102/2021 issued on 5 May 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 217 ceasefire violations, including 34 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 64 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 140 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM saw that the previously seen object that appears to be a camera had been relocated from the SMM’s camera mast at the Oktiabr mine to a separate mast nearby.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the latter two areas during daytime.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued to monitor the security situation in south-east Kherson region and observed an unchanged security situation.