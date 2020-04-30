Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 102/2020 issued on 30 April 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission followed up on reports of three civilian casualties (including a boy) in non-government-controlled Horlivka, Donetsk region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle which was flying over areas near government-controlled Bobrove, Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. In the disengagement area near Petrivske, it saw people near former positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and of the armed formations.
- The SMM continued to monitor and facilitate adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and construction of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities.
- The Mission saw that entry-exit checkpoints and their corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.