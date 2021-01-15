OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 10/2021 issued on 15 January 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded 49 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 47 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near government-controlled Berdianske and non-government-controlled Vasylivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard seven ceasefire violations close to the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving towards the station.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.