14 Jan 2020

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 10/2020 issued on 14 January 2020

from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • A man died in a grenade explosion in government-controlled Shevchenko.
  • An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted recent craters inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.
  • The Mission continued monitoring the situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote.
  • The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian water and gas infrastructure.
  • Freedom of movement for the SMM continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Prymorske.

