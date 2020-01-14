OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 10/2020 issued on 14 January 2020
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 14 Jan 2020 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- A man died in a grenade explosion in government-controlled Shevchenko.
- An SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle spotted recent craters inside and near the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The Mission continued monitoring the situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote.
- The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian water and gas infrastructure.
- Freedom of movement for the SMM continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Prymorske.