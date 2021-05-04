OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 101/2021 issued on 4 May 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 30 April and 3 May, the SMM recorded 287 ceasefire violations, including 45 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 95 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 30 April and 3 May, the Mission recorded 166 ceasefire violations, including 14 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 66 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on 2 May in non-government-controlled Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske and recorded ceasefire violations inside the latter area.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM visited four border crossing points in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and monitored border areas outside government control in Donetsk region.

The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at and near border crossing points outside government control in Luhansk region and at a checkpoint of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region. Its mini-UAVs again experienced multiple instances of GPS signal interference.* - The Mission monitored two gatherings dedicated to the events of 2 May 2014 in Odessa.