Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 101/2020 issued on 29 April 2020
Attachments
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
- The SMM saw damage from shelling to residential buildings as well as recent craters near Novooleksandrivka, Luhansk region.
- Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM continued to monitor and facilitate adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and construction of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities.
- The Mission saw that entry-exit checkpoints and checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*