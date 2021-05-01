Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 100/2021 issued on 1 May 2021

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 95 ceasefire violations, including 47 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 82 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 66 ceasefire violations, including ten explosions.
    In the previous reporting period, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during day time.

  • The SMM observed anti-tank mines near government-controlled Marinka and nongovernment-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Khreshchatytske, Syhnalne (assessed as recently laid), and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk region.

  • The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted. The SMM’s long-range UAV again experienced dual GPS signal interference at its base in government-controlled Stepanivka on 30 April. On 1 May, the UAV was able to complete its planned flight*.

