OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 100/2021 issued on 1 May 2021

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 95 ceasefire violations, including 47 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 82 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 66 ceasefire violations, including ten explosions.

In the previous reporting period, it recorded 36 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the disengagement area near Zolote during day time.

The SMM observed anti-tank mines near government-controlled Marinka and nongovernment-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske, Khreshchatytske, Syhnalne (assessed as recently laid), and Oleksandrivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk region.

The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation in Donetsk region.