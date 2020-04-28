OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 100/2020 issued on 28 April 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 April 2020. All times are in Eastern European Summer Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations continued to deny the SMM passage at checkpoints along official crossing routes in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the disengagement area near Petrivske, it recorded ceasefire violations and spotted two persons during night hours.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.

It continued to monitor and facilitate adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to and construction of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, as well as demining activities in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.

The SMM saw that two entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions remained closed amid the COVID-19 outbreak.