04 Jun 2018

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission’s Principal Deputy Chief Monitor Alexander Hug to visit eastern Ukraine

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original

KYIV, 4 June 2018 – The Principal Deputy Chief Monitor of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Alexander Hug, will travel to eastern Ukraine from 5 to 9 June to assess the security situation along the contact line and its impact on civilians.

He will also encourage all concerned to work towards normalization of the situation, in particular through meetings with senior government officials, senior members of the armed formations and other relevant interlocutors.

Hug will hold press briefings, the exact time and locations of which will be communicated via social media (@OSCE_SMM, www.facebook.com/oscesmm).

He will also join OSCE monitors as they patrol locations along the contact line. Journalists interested in covering these patrols should contact: Liudmyla Palamar: +38 050 387 93 98; liudmyla.palamar@osce.org; smm-press@osce.org.

