OSCE SMM Spot Report 9/2022: Update on the security situation in Ukraine; Evacuation of SMM Monitoring Teams [EN/RU/UK]

KYIV 26 February 2022
From 24 February, the Mission continues to observe a sharp deterioration of the security situation throughout its area of operations, with continued fighting in northern, north-eastern, and southern areas of Ukraine and ongoing reported attacks on key infrastructure sites and military bases throughout the country.
The Mission continues evacuation activities following the decision to evacuate all International Mission members (IMM).
Due to ongoing kinetic activity, including shelling and reports of fighting as well as the dynamic movement of front lines, the Monitoring Teams in Kharkiv city and Kherson city remain sheltering in place until such time as they can move safely.
In non-government controlled areas, the Monitoring Teams in Luhansk and Donetsk Patrol Hubs are on standby for evacuation.
Monitoring Teams from all other locations are in the process of evacuating yesterday and today.
In accordance with OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117, the SMM gathers information and reports on the security situation by monitoring from its listening posts, albeit with a reduced posture.
