OSCE SMM Spot Report 7/2022: Members of the armed formations threatened an SMM patrol and seized UAV equipment near Rodakove, Luhansk region

On the morning of 23 February, an SMM patrol was conducting a pre-announced SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flight to monitor the security situation north of Rodakove (non-government-controlled, 22km west of Luhansk), about 10km south of the contact line, when it was approached by two armed members of the armed formations. They showed signs of agitation and requested that the SMM change the location. The patrol members also saw a third individual, wearing a uniform with a Russian Federation flag patch on his shoulder. The Mission moved approximately 600m to the south.

At the second location, as the SMM was preparing to launch the UAV, patrol members saw a green Lada approaching at speed with two armed members of the armed formations who were shouting at the patrol and threatening to destroy the UAV. The Mission aborted the flight and again relocated, this time to the southern edge of Rodakove.

At the third location, soon after the UAV's launch, the Mission again saw the same green car approaching, this time with three armed members of the armed formations. The SMM observed the members of the armed formations exiting the car and shouting at the SMM. One of them loaded his rifle. Another forcibly took the UAV's control panel from the SMM and attempted, unsuccessfully, to land the UAV. Having failed, he returned the control panel to the SMM and requested that the UAV be landed. However, despite every effort, the SMM was unable to regain control of the UAV, which was lost as a result. The members of the armed formations then ordered the SMM to hand over the UAV's memory card. The Mission explained that the card was in the UAV, after which the members of the armed formations again took the control panel and inspected it in search of the memory card. While thus occupied, they become more agitated and aggressive. The SMM did not attempt to reclaim the panel and immediately left the area.

The OSCE Permanent Council Decision No. 1117 specifies that the SMM shall have safe and secure access throughout Ukraine. Unrestricted and unconditional access to all areas is essential to ensure effective monitoring and reporting of the security situation, as well as other mandated tasks. The mandate also tasks the Mission to report on any restrictions of its freedom of movement or other impediments to fulfilment of its mandate.

